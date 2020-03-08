|
|
Joan Karlin Worthington
Jan. 27, 1929 ~ Feb. 26, 2020
Resident of Hayward
Joan was born in San Rafael, CA, daughter of Eugene and Beverly (Skinner) Karlin, and passed on at home in Hayward. She grew up in Oakland and made lifelong friends at Oakland High School. After attending Cal Arts and Crafts, her career evolved in sales with the Union Pacific Railroad. Although she lived in several states, she was happy to return to her native California where she shared life with her family, friends, and many dachshunds. Joan was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Ardynne O'Donnell and loving brother Ronald Karlin and his wife Barbara. She is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews and their families, Patricia (Serafino) Bianchi, Diane (Benny) Salaiz, Michael (Shelly) O'Donnell, Daniel O'Donnell, Gary (Kim) Karlin, David (Penny, deceased) Karlin, her adopted brother Ricardo Cavallera, and her longtime caregiver and BFF, Kay Stratton. At her request, no services were held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a favorite animal foundation, that would make her smile…
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020