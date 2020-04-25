|
Joan L. Kunze
Aug. 9, 1930 - April 21, 2020
Pinole
Joan was born to immigrants Edith (Casse) and Jack Jago in Detroit, Michigan. In 1931, the family drove to SF in search of work. Joan graduated from Lowell High School and San Francisco State College, going on to teach for 38 years. She married Stanley Patrick in 1953 and had 2 children, Gregory and (Leslie) Anne. After divorcing, she married Herman Kunze, who was later killed in a car crash. Joan was a generous and loving benefactor, giving of herself as a teacher, Scout leader, Meals on Wheels volunteer, and deacon of her church.She loved animals, cooking, reading, and crossword puzzles. Joan is survived by son Greg and wife Debbie; daughter Anne and partner Stephen Black; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. A memorial will be held in August.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2020