Joan Louisa Kimball McClymont

May 20, 193 ~ Feb. 4, 2019

Pleasant Hill

Joan Louisa was born in the Bronx, NY, the only child of an only child, her beloved mother, Lily Kimball. At the age of 9, Joan moved to Oakland, California with her mother and grandfather, William Wagner. She grew up there and graduated from Castlemont High School in 1954. She married and moved to the east bay, she resided the rest of her life there. Joan retired after 51 years as a Civil Engineer. Mother to John, Lisa and Raymond, grandmother to Jonathan and Danielle, great-grandmother to 5. she will be greatly missed. Joan is preceded by the love of her life, Jim Cole who left her much too soon. Joan requested no services. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to: (Community concern for Cats) CC4C P.O. Box 3795 Walnut Creek, CA, 94598.





