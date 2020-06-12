Joan M. O'ConnorNovember 28, 1933 - May 25, 2020Resident of Oakland, CA.Joan M. O'Connor was born on November 28th, 1933 to her Irish-American parents, Michael and Nora O'Connor. She died at Mercy Care and Retirement Center in Oakland, CA on May 25th, 2020 in the presence of her devoted "big sister", Elizabeth T. O'Connor having been predeceased by their younger brother, "Jack".Joan was a lifelong member of St. Jarlath's parish and a graduate of Holy Names High School and Holy Names College. Her love for the Sisters of the Holy Names was further lived out in her commitment to her association with them of many years, some of them in leadership positions. Joan was very active for over 30 years as an Associate of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary. In addition to having been an Associate, Joan retired from Alameda County where she served as a Probation Officer for over thirty years.Joan, with Father Ernie Brainard, founded the Alcoholism Relief Diocese of Oakland Resources (ARDOR) program in the 1970s for which she continued to work for many years.She, also, founded, led and prepared monthly prayer services for her long-standing and beloved Women's Spirituality Group.Joan was a simple, humble and holy woman.She will be sorely missed by her lifelong friend, Laurie Donegan and Joan's family will be forever grateful to Terry Carimio for the care and friendship she offered Joan during Joan's last years.Joan loved to walk! Especially, she loved walks on the beach, particularly at The Villa Maria del Mar in Santa Cruz.Joan will be remembered at a small, private service due to the constraints of the COVID-19 Pandemic.