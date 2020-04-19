|
Joan Manning
August 11, 1945 - April 3, 2020
Upton, Massachusetts
Joan (McConnon) Manning of Upton, MA passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Gregory Manning of Upton. devoted mother of Rachele Manning of Natick, MA. Loving grandmother of Anabelle and Adeline Stern. Sister of Susan Carr, Thomas McConnon, Marianne Devreis, Diane Marinelli, Joseph McConnon and Marie Dowling.
Joan was born in Boston but grew up in Natick, MA the oldest of Joseph and Delia McConnon's seven children. After graduating from Natick High School, she graduated from Quinsigamond Community College with a degree in Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. She worked as an RN in CT and NY. She always thought of herself as a nurse and felt every job she had, utilized her nursing knowledge and skills.
in 1978, when her husband was transferred, she moved to Clayton, CA. she was involved in a number of ministries at St. Bonaventure Church in Concord, Ca. Her favorite was the baptism garment ministry because it utilized her sewing and embroidery skills. In 2016 she retired from her position at the Office of the President at the University of California where she was a Senior Benefits Analyst.
Soon after her retirement she moved back to Massachusetts settling in Upton. She was very active in various quilting guilds, community activities and Sacred Heart Church in Hopedale and doted on her two grandchildren. She will be missed.
As a result of the current public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the Funeral Service and Internment will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Joan may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 For Guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020