My nana wasn’t just my nana she was my mother she raised me and loved me she supported me no matter what I wanted to do in life she only wanted to see us happy I loved calling her just to let her know about something I was excited about and her reaction was always so amazing it made me proud to tell her anything she was always so proud of me I miss you my nana I can’t wait to see you again soon rest in paradise feet kicked up and a mimosa in hand

“Don’t worry, be happy, life is just... a journy”

Kasey Del Angel

Grandchild