Joan Marie McBride Grijalva
August 17, 1949 - May 29, 2020
Resident of Dayton, NV
After a long strong fight, Joan went peacefully to her new home to join her mother, Charlotte Swayze father, Bobby Gene McBride who was a P.O.W in the Korean War (which Joan wished one day her father's remains would be returned to U.S soil) and beloved grandson Casey Grijalva Jr. Joan graduated from Liberty Union High School and later retired as a meat cutter with Safeway. Joan is survived by the love of her life and husband of 52 years Robert Grijalva, sons Christopher (Jan) Sacramento CA; Casey (Wendy) Brentwood CA; daughter Michelle-Fallon NV; stepdaughter Shelly-Antioch CA; sister Rita-Oakley CA; and her "Partners in Crime" Phyliss & Karen; along with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. In addition to her unconditional love for her family and friends, she also had her 4 Chinese Pugs that brought so much joy and memories. Rest in Peace, you are with great company View the online memorial for Joan Marie McBride Grijalva