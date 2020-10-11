1/1
Joan Marie McBride Grijalva
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Marie McBride Grijalva
August 17, 1949 - May 29, 2020
Resident of Dayton, NV
After a long strong fight, Joan went peacefully to her new home to join her mother, Charlotte Swayze father, Bobby Gene McBride who was a P.O.W in the Korean War (which Joan wished one day her father's remains would be returned to U.S soil) and beloved grandson Casey Grijalva Jr. Joan graduated from Liberty Union High School and later retired as a meat cutter with Safeway. Joan is survived by the love of her life and husband of 52 years Robert Grijalva, sons Christopher (Jan) Sacramento CA; Casey (Wendy) Brentwood CA; daughter Michelle-Fallon NV; stepdaughter Shelly-Antioch CA; sister Rita-Oakley CA; and her "Partners in Crime" Phyliss & Karen; along with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. In addition to her unconditional love for her family and friends, she also had her 4 Chinese Pugs that brought so much joy and memories. Rest in Peace, you are with great company


View the online memorial for Joan Marie McBride Grijalva

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 8, 2020
Kansas Smith
Grandchild
October 8, 2020
I knew Joan in high school. We had some really fun times together. She was a sweet soul! I thoroughly enjoyed her friendship. She will be missed’
Monta Downs
Friend
October 8, 2020
My nana wasn’t just my nana she was my mother she raised me and loved me she supported me no matter what I wanted to do in life she only wanted to see us happy I loved calling her just to let her know about something I was excited about and her reaction was always so amazing it made me proud to tell her anything she was always so proud of me I miss you my nana I can’t wait to see you again soon rest in paradise feet kicked up and a mimosa in hand
“Don’t worry, be happy, life is just... a journy”
Kasey Del Angel
Grandchild
October 8, 2020
Joan was more of a sister to me than a cousin. We enjoyed each other's company and could finish each other's sentences. She truly saved my life when we were around 8 years old and continued to save my life in so many ways as the years passed by. We laughed until we cried, then laughed some more. I miss her every day, EVERY DAY.
KAREN BLOODWORTH SOUTER
Family
October 5, 2020
I like to say, she was like a sister instead of a cousin. We had a lot of good memories. I believe You are in a good place. One day we will be together again. I love you with all my heart.❤❤❤ Also, I want to say, I’m thinking of Bob, he did a good job taking care of you. There’s a lot of love with Bob and your family. Ron wants you to know, he also loves you and your family. Thinking of all you and your family. WITH LOVE. Ron and Phyllis
Ron and Phyllis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved