Joan Marlene CampanileJuly 13, 1935 – June 18, 2020Resident of Pleasanton, CAJoan Marlene Campanile of Pleasanton peacefully entered into rest due to respiratory failure.Joan was born in Omaha, Nebraska, moved to Oakland, CA in 1942 and graduated from Oakland Technical High School in 1953. She went onto Business College to study shorthand, which she excelled at. She began working for Chabot Community College, Hayward in 1966 and later transferred to Las Positas Community College, Livermore as Secretary to the President. She retired in 1993 with many high honors.Joan enjoyed traveling, animals, gardening and life at home. Joan was graceful, eloquent, sophisticated, mild mannered, caring, kind, thoughtful, compassionate, strong, very bright and just plain special. She made you feel special and loved. The day you meant Joan is the day you met an Angel. The memories of her will make you smile as she meant so much to every life she touched. She made anything dark become bright.Joan is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Frank, devoted daughters, Valerie Ann Fontes of Copperopolis and Carrie Lynn Bradley of Livermore. Her love excelled for her grandsons Forrest Bradley and Nicholas Bradley.Services were held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, Pleasanton. She was laid to rest at Lone Tree Cemetery Mausoleum, Hayward.