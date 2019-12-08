|
|
Joan Mayjoffo
Nov 5, 1940 - Nov 29, 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Joan Marie Mayjoffo passed away on Friday November 29th. She was 79 years old. She touched many lives with her gentle loving spirit.
Joan was born in Carmel CA, grew up in Monterey CA and graduated from Junipero Memorial High School. She was dedicated to her faith. She loved and lived to be with her family.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Don of Brentwood CA; devoted children Sally LoGrasso of San Ramon, Don Mayjoffo Jr, daughter-in-law Julie, Grandchildren Don Mayjoffo III and Anjelina Mayjoffo of Antioch CA;and sister Rosemary Kelley of Brentwood CA; sister and brother-in-law Norine and Anthony Puccio and niece and nephew Estelle and Frank Puccio.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial mass on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.
View the online memorial for Joan Mayjoffo
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019