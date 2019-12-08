East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
For more information about
Joan Mayjoffo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Mayjoffo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Mayjoffo


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Mayjoffo Obituary
Joan Mayjoffo
Nov 5, 1940 - Nov 29, 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Joan Marie Mayjoffo passed away on Friday November 29th. She was 79 years old. She touched many lives with her gentle loving spirit.
Joan was born in Carmel CA, grew up in Monterey CA and graduated from Junipero Memorial High School. She was dedicated to her faith. She loved and lived to be with her family.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Don of Brentwood CA; devoted children Sally LoGrasso of San Ramon, Don Mayjoffo Jr, daughter-in-law Julie, Grandchildren Don Mayjoffo III and Anjelina Mayjoffo of Antioch CA;and sister Rosemary Kelley of Brentwood CA; sister and brother-in-law Norine and Anthony Puccio and niece and nephew Estelle and Frank Puccio.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial mass on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.


View the online memorial for Joan Mayjoffo
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -