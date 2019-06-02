Joan Ramona (Ponte) Michel

July 10, 1939 - May 15, 2019

Fremont-Niles, California

Joan "Joni" Michel, after a brave fight with cancer, passed away in Fremont at the age of 79. Born to the late John Raymond and Irene (Peters) Ponte, Joan and her sister Barbara grew up in Oakland and San Leandro where they enjoyed the close-knit ties of their extended Portuguese family and its traditions. Joni married her devoted husband Donald Michel in 1956 and they shared a life together for 62 years. Joan was proud to call Niles her home, a community she loved deeply and where she made many close friends, many in the Main Street antique shops. A skilled craftswoman, she enjoyed needlepoint, knitting and crochet, creating lovely gifts while watching her SF Giants. Joan's friends and loved ones cherish the many handmade gifts she gave them over the years. Joan is survived by her loving husband Don, devoted sons Craig and Brian (JoAnn), three grandchildren Mary (Keith), Jesse (Elizabeth) and Samantha, two great-grandchildren Giovanni and Abigail, nephew Rick, his daughters, and granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the . A private celebration of Joan's life will take place at a later date.





