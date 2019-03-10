Joan Rasmussen Baum

Nov. 30, 1939 - Feb. 28, 2019

Resident of Lafayette

Our beloved Joanie passed away quietly at the age of 79, surrounded by her family at her home in Lafayette California. She was married to husband Don for 54 years. Joanie was born in Lodi, California on November 30, 1939 to Miriam Gealey Rasmussen and John Rasmussen. She grew up in Danville, California, attended San Ramon Valley High School, the University of the Pacific, and graduated from Humboldt State University. A natural teacher, she taught second grade at Happy Valley Elementary School and for many years was in high demand as a substitute teacher for the Lafayette School District.

Above all, her family and friends were most important to her. She had a large social network and was loved by all. Throughout her life, Joanie had a curiosity and interest in learning. She taught water exercise and loved Tai Chi. She was an avid reader. She had a strong aesthetic sense of space, flower arranging, and fashion. She enjoyed the arts, museums, and traveling. Joanie loved being outdoors; her love of nature included walking and gardening. All her life she was an animal lover.

She is survived by her husband Don and her children Elizabeth and Stephen, her siblings John Rasmussen, Mimi Ahern, Meg Madsen, Anne Blanton, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Kaiser Hospice and Nau Iongi for their wonderful caregiving. Donations may be made to Kaiser Hospice and the Lindsay Wildlife Center in Walnut Creek. A celebration of life will be held in the future.

~Everyone who knew her loved her~





