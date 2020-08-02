Joan Richert WatsonMay 12, 1921 - July 18, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CABorn in Clarendon Hills, Ill on May 12, 1921 and died in Walnut Creek, CA on July 18, 2020. She leaves behind her son, Charles Richert Watson, from Sacramento CA, along with many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews scattered from the Pacific Northwest to Brussels. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Watson, her sister, Yvonne Dines and brother, Clarendon "Rick" Richert.Her 53 year marriage to Art was a complete joy. Shortly after moving to California in 1946 they spent many years traveling to the corners of their new state and the West Coast followed by many trips and travels to Africa and Europe in pursuit of wildlife, open spaces, good food, and diverse cultures.Joan was an Educational Psychologist and Family Therapist practicing in schools in the Diablo Valley area and in private practice for many years during which she delighted in helping children through rough patches in their lives. She was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church. She led a full life and drew great satisfaction and pleasure from family and the many friends and acquaintances she made over the years through church, bridge clubs, coffee and breakfast clutches, and regular ladies' dinner nights.She wished to extend her heartfelt thanks to her many friends and family members who contributed to and enriched her life and for having been so kind to her for so many years.No service is planned; donations to environmental or children's organizations are appreciated.