Joan Setzer Hirtzer
Resident of Lafayette
On April 26th, 12 days before her 90th birthday, with a smile on her face and joy in her heart, God called Joan home. Joan was born in Lincoln, Nebraska and as a young girl moved to the Bay Area to live with her Grandmother in Piedmont. As a teenager, due to her Grandmother's health she was graciously taken in by the John French family of Orinda and with their son, Pat and daughter, Rita attended Piedmont High school. Upon graduation, not too long after, in 1951, Joan decided that she wanted to see more of the world and became a flight attendant for United Airlines, a job that she enjoyed for several years.
Joan married her first husband, Jack Setzer, in 1954 and moved to their first home, in Pleasant Hill, in 1957. Jack and Joan had three sons while in Pleasant Hill - Steve in 1957, Curt in 1959 and Peter in 1963. In 1968 the family moved to Lafayette and remained there through all three sons' graduations from Acalanes High School.
In 1979 Joan married her second husband, Henry J. (Hank) Hirtzer, of Lafayette, and started another chapter of her life. With Hank by her side they enjoyed a full life of traveling, concerts, dancing and shows and when at home, gardening and entertaining family and friends during holidays and special occasions. During this time in her life Joan also strived to give of herself to others by volunteering her time or joining community groups like the Lafayette Garden Club, Diablo Valley Assistance League and her favorite, the Lafayette Thrift Store. Joan loved animals and had a soft spot in her heart especially for cats, she always had 1-3 of them at her home. But what Joan loved the most was being a Mother and watching the lives of her three sons evolve from childhood into adulthood and giving everything of herself to help them. She was beloved by her son's friends and was a very giving person with a beautiful heart.
Joan is survived by her sons, Steve, Curt (wife Tina) and Peter, stepchildren, Pam, Jay (wife Winnie) and Kurt (wife Kaylene), four grandchildren and five step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Hank, step daughter Lynn and step grandson Orion.
The family is particularly grateful to Charry Baens and her kind and loving staff at An Oak Grove Manor in Walnut Creek. Joan enjoyed the finest care imaginable in her last years of life. Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
June 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 2, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the coming days.
