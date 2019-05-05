|
Joan Strohmeier Held
Resident of Pinole
Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 surrounded by her family.
A native of Albany and 50 year resident of Pinole. Survived by her daughter, Trisha Malone and husband, Dagan of Walnut Creek; son, Thomas Held and wife, Karen of Capitola, and Troy Held and wife, Cynthia of San Francisco; brother, Bob Strohmeier and wife, Carol of Concord; and grandchildren, Ashley, Connor, Elizabeth, Cian, and Cameron. Preceded in death by her husband Ronald Held in 2012 and infant son, Timothy Held in 1968. Joan was a 1956 graduate of Albany High School. She found joy spending time and traveling with her friends, who knew her as "Joni". She also enjoyed spending summers with her family and friends in Rio Nido at the Russian River.
Private graveside services have already been held at Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to .
Published in East Bay Times on May 5, 2019