|
|
JoAnn B. Harteau
Sept. 19, 1942 - Jan. 26, 2020
Resident of Union City
Our beloved wife and mother, JoAnn Harteau, 77, passed away peacefully at home on January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer.
JoAnn was born to Joseph and Anna Saladis in Duluth, Minnesota, the youngest of six children. She graduated from Central High School in 1960. She married Bernie in 1963 and they moved to California in 1966.
JoAnn became an Enrolled Agent in 1978 and worked just during tax season so that she could be home for her kids the rest of the year. She opened her own tax office in 1982 and successfully grew her tax practice until her daughter, Kim, joined her in 2001. She loved working with Kim but happily turned over the reins so she could enjoy her retirement in 2018.
JoAnn and Bernie were 48 year residents of Newark before recently moving to Union City. JoAnn enjoyed camping, traveling, dining out, going to the theatre and movies, and spending time and playing games with her family and friends. She was an avid bowler and had been bowling in leagues at Cloverleaf Family Bowl for over 50 years. She was very proud of her 299 game and 729 series.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 56 years Bernie, her daughter Denise (Cherie) Harteau, daughter Kim (Jim) Perry, son Jeff (Tammy) Harteau; grandchildren Ryan, Travis, and Madison Perry, Michelle Oliveira, Samantha, Jeffrey, Savannah, and Alexander Harteau; and many nieces and nephews. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Arnie Krabbe, Elrose Norfolk, Elsie Mitchell, Ronald Saladis and Joe Allen Saladis.
JoAnn was a very special person and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life open house will be held on Sunday, February 16th at the Tropics Mobilehome Park Clubhouse, 3300 Almaden Blvd, Union City from 12:30 - 4:00. All are invited.
In lieu of flowers, it was JoAnn's wish that you donate to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
View the online memorial for JoAnn B. Harteau
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020