Joann Howard Wood
1933 - 2020
Joann Howard Wood
June 25, 1933 - May 16, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Joann was born & raised in San Francisco. She was the first in her family to attend college & graduated from UC Berkeley-1954. Her first & only employer was Kaiser Permanente as a Clinical Scientist, working 40 years. Joann Howard met Jim Wood while folk dancing in San Francisco. They married in 1958 & had two daughters, Elaine & Christy. In 1972 they moved to Fremont & were very active in their community. They were folk dancers, Ham Radio Operators, members of Peninsula Ski Club, Niles Canyon Railway & in the first class of CARE volunteers for the Fremont Police. They skied, camped, & traveled extensively-going to Europe, Asia & South America 20+ times. Joann played in a Croatian orchestra for 45 years. She was proud of her Italian-Irish heritage-raised in her Italian grandmother's house in San Francisco which greatly influenced her. She was a big gardener, an avid reader & was great with crossword puzzles. Education was very important to her. She got her Master of Public Health from San Jose State Univ. in 1985 & later taught classes in Phlebotomy at Ohlone College. Joann had a great zest for life & was always up for the next adventure. She loved the outdoors, going to Tahoe & playing games. She was proud of her family, especially her grandchildren. We are proud of the life she led and will miss her.
Joann is preceded in death by husband James F. (2009) and survived by her daughter Elaine, John Pitek (Stephen and Holly) and daughter Christy, Tom Wright (Heather and Ryan).


View the online memorial for Joann Howard Wood



Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

