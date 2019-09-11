|
JoAnn Jewell
July 2, 1938 - September 2, 2019
Resident of Dublin
JoAnn Jewell passed away peacefully to be with our Lord on September 2, 2019. A 49-year resident of Dublin, JoAnn blessed many, many lives with her kindness, generous spirit, and positive outlook on life.
JoAnn was born in Mesa, Arizona. After her birth, her parents moved to McAlester, Oklahoma, where she grew up as the oldest of 13 siblings. JoAnn graduated from McAlester High School and soon after married P.J. The couple had four children and enjoyed living in several states before settling in Dublin.
JoAnn earned her AA in Early Childhood Development and was a well-respected pre-school teacher and director at Small World Pre-School for 29 years. She was lovingly known and is still known as Mrs. Jewell by both parents and the children who learned under her during their early childhood years. She retired but missed teaching and so began a new chapter at Joy Pre-school in Dublin, where she served for several years until she "officially" retired as Ms. JoAnn in 2018 at the age of 80.
Valley Christian Center was her home church for 49 years. Her faith and her Bible were her guide for how she lived her life. She loved her church family and was involved in Sunday school, missions projects, and Bible study groups, serving the church in various capacities over the years. JoAnn believed in serving others with respect, kindness, and, most of all, love. She loved the Lord with all her heart, mind, and strength.
JoAnn ensured that regular family reunions and holidays kept her large family connected. She loved the outdoors, and camping with family and friends was a passion. Never experiencing a dull moment, she also enjoyed cycling, hiking, cross-country skiing, traveling, tennis, sewing, baking, and quilting for family and friends. She was an avid Oakland A's fan and would attend games with friends as often as possible. With her generous spirit she shared the oranges from her tree with the neighbors, as well as homemade Christmas goodies.
JoAnn always thought of the needs of others and how she could serve in any situation. She will be greatly missed, and we thank God that we were blessed to have her as part of our lives.
She is proceded in death by her husband P.J. JoAnn is survived by her children, Rhonda Jewell of Virginia Beach, VA, Karen Loughman (Kevin) of Patterson, CA, Kerry Jewell of Dublin, CA, Kevin Jewell (Melissa) of Wheaton, CA and nine grandchildren, Kevin Jewell Jr., Logan Jewell, Ryan Jewell, Kathryn Lugo (Michael), Krista Loughman, Kaylee Loughman, Kody Loughman (Rachel), Joey Whitted (Kammi), Stephanie Tidwell (Justin), and five great-grandchildren and four sisters and three brothers, and many extended family and friends.
Visitation with JoAnn and family will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Graham – Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street, Pleasanton. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. and reception to follow at Valley Christian Center, 7500 Inspiration Drive, Dublin, CA. JoAnn would be honored if you would consider a donation to Orphan's Promise and Samaritan's Purse.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 11, 2019