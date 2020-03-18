|
JoAnn Olech
Apr. 5, 1950 - Mar. 14, 2020
"JoJo"
On March 14, 2020, JoAnn Olech got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 69 years old. JoJo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt.
JoAnn is survived by her son Donavon (Iris), beloved grandsons Donavon Jr. and Dylan, sister Clare (Sharyn), brother Hank (Marge), and many cherished nieces and nephews. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband Andy, son Brandon, sister Sharon, and parents Buddy Glieden and Irene Rard.
JoAnn was born in Minnesota and moved to the Bay Area at an early age. She graduated from Richmond High School c/o 1968. JoAnn enjoyed family trips to the cabin in Clearlake, watching her favorite baseball teams, crafting, playing slot machines & bingo, and most of all spoiling her grandsons. JoJo touched many people's lives with her generosity, humor and love. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
JoAnn will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery in San Pablo, CA. Due to current CDC guidelines, the burial will be limited to a small group of immediate family members. A celebration of life with ALL family and friends who knew and loved her will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 18, 2020