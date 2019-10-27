|
JoAnn Schoenweiler
May 21, 1931 - October 8, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
JoAnn died peacefully on October 8th surrounded by her family.Born in Kenmare, ND and moved to Oakland in 1939. Married Rolf Schoenweiler in 1952, celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1st 2017. A long time member of Castlewood Country Club and Faith Lutheran Church. JoAnn was a singer and avid golfer, but mostly loved spending time with family and friends. JoAnn is predeceased by her husband Rolf, her parents Aloysius and Hazel Perron, sister Jeanine and Ken Deas. She is survived by her brother Jack (Jackie), her daughters Karen (Cliff), Lori (Peter), son Kurt (Patty), 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. JoAnn will be remembered by her family and friends as a loving, generous, positive inspiration, who possessed a beautiful singing voice and was kind to all who knew her. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, November 6th at 11:00am at Faith Lutheran Church, 20080 Redwood Rd. Castro Valley, CA with celebration of her life afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Faith Lutheran Church in JoAnn's memory
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019