JoAnn (Schooler) Watterson
July 2, 1931 to February 21, 2020
JoAnn passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family at the age of 88. She was born and raised in Redding to William and Leona Schooler. After graduating high school, she attended Armstrong Business College in Berkeley, where she met and married the love of her life, Bill. They settled in Concord and raised 4 children.
She is survived by her children, Barbara (Mike) Vineyard, Bill (Sue), Betty, and Brad (Jan), 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, and many nieces/nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bill, brother Bill Schooler, and granddaughter Danielle Savage.
She had a passion for family, travel, her Oakland A's, gardening, and water aerobics up to the very end of her life. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her caring spirit, generosity, beautiful smile, and her hugs as she wrapped you in her love.
A celebration of life will be held later this year. Donations to your favorite organization in JoAnn's name are requested in lieu of flowers.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020