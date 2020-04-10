|
|
Joanna Hazel Russo
Elk Grove
Joanna "Jody" Russo passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, in her home at the age of 86.
Jody was born in Miami, Florida on August 12, 1933, to Carl and Hazel Green. She lived in Coral Gables until her family moved to California in 1935, when Pan American Airways opened up the Pacific-Alaska division in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Jody is survived by her three sons, Chuck Russo of Knightsen, Steve Russo of Florida (daughter-in-law Bertie), David Russo of Bethel Island, her two sisters, Yvonne Welch and Patricia Taylor of Elk Grove, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jody was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Russo of Bethel Island, and her son, Joseph Russo of Concord.
Shortly after graduating from high school, Jody met and married Joseph "Joe" Russo in 1953. They lived and worked on their ranch growing cherries and apricots in Mountain View. In 1957, Joe and Jody sold the ranch and started Russo's Marina, where she dedicated herself to the family business for over forty years. She was very involved in the Bethel Island community until she retired and moved to the Sacramento area to be near her sisters. Jody was a capable, strong, loving woman who always showed a true sense of honesty and dedication to her family. Jody enjoyed spending time with her extended family, gardening, and visiting the Delta after she moved away from Bethel Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:
Lymphoma Research Foundation | Wall Street Plaza | 88 Pine Street, Suite 2400 | New York, NY 10005.
View the online memorial for Joanna Hazel Russo
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2020