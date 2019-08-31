|
Joanne De Niece Denison
May 12, 1932 - August 19, 2019
Danville, CA
Also known as Jody, she greatly enjoyed her life and all the people around her. With a lovely disposition, beautiful big blue eyes, wonderful smile, and a way about her that drew a great group of close friends. Her immediate family includes husband Robert C. (Bob) Denison of Danville, CA; daughter Nancy E. Denison of Fayetteville, TN; son Robert B. (Ben) Denison and wife Dona, grandson Robert C. (Collier) Denison, granddaughter Kaylyn A. Denison all of Elk Grove, CA.
Born in Salt Lake City, her family moved to Alameda in 1944, and in 1950 she graduated from Alameda High School and then received a degree in Fine Arts from the University of California, Berkeley in 1954.
An accomplished pianist, painter, golfer and avid reader, her great joy was concentrated on raising her family. Surviving the loss of their first born, John K. Denison, at birth, she became a devoted advocate of the . She enjoyed working for local doctors where she learned the art of deciphering the doctors handwriting. She shared almost 62 married years as Bob's partner for all functions associated with Del Monte, military events, travel and community events. Close friends stated "she was always alive and interesting and you looked forward to having a conversation with her and the stories she shared".
Those that know her appreciated her love and protection for animals which include wolves, birds, cats and dogs. She wrote many humorous, perceptive articles and short stories which were published by local newspapers. Stories ranged from local issues, personal experiences and fictional content.
She travelled throughout Europe, Canada and the Nordic countries enriched by arts, culture and family heritage with specific interest in her Danish and Icelandic family history.
A celebration of her life will be announced. In lieu of flowers please donate to one of her favorite charities: , ASPCA, Nature Conservancy, Defenders of Wildlife, Four Paws Intl., s.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 31, 2019