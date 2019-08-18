|
|
Joanne Fay Linzey
Sept. 4, 1930 - Aug. 14, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Joanne Fay Reno Linzey, age 88 of Fremont, CA passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 following a battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles A., her beloved daughter, Sheri Singewald, her brother Robert M. Reno and her sister Mary Lou Breiter, as well as her parents Samuel M. and Katherine Moran Reno.
She is survived by her cherished son-in-law Gregory Singewald of Castro Valley, CA as well as nieces, nephews and cousins across the U.S. that adored her.
A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Joanne was a graduate of Duquesne University and served as an elementary school teacher in the Fremont School District, teaching K-3 for more than 20 years. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to learn and traveled the world to many countries including South America, Great Britain, Japan, Australia and New Zealand as well as to her favorite city, Paris, France. Her family is deeply grateful to her caregivers from Divine Home Care and dear neighbors and friends who helped tremendously throughout her illness.
Services for Joanne will be held at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Fremont Main Library, 2400 Stevenson Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538.
View the online memorial for Joanne Fay Linzey
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019