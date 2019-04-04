Joanne Gordon

January 27, 1940 ~ March 29, 2019

Resident of Moraga, CA

Joanne passed away on March 29th from congestive heart failure.

She was born in Janesville, Wisconsin, the eldest daughter of Dr. Milton and Marcella Pickus. She is survived by her husband, Herbert, of Moraga, her two daughters, Alisa Gordon and Laura Donald, her sister, Barbara Pickus, and her brother, Mark Pickus. She leaves two grandchildren, Nicole and Evan Donald.

Joanne graduated from Oakland High School in 1958 and the University of California at Berkeley, Class of 1962. She was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority. Joanne met Herb (Class of 1958) at Cal in 1958. After nearly two years of courtship, they were married at Temple Sinai in Oakland on August 14, 1960. She and Herb enjoyed 58 years of a loving marriage. Their daughters also attended U.C. Berkeley (Classes of 1985 and 1989).

She will always be remembered for her friendly smile, her natural curiosity about the world around her and for pursuing her many interests. She enjoyed travel, movies, lunches with her many lady friends, visiting museums and attending cultural events. Joanne was a long-standing member of the American Association of University Women, the Assistance League of Diablo Valley, the Moraga Historical Society and the Moraga Garden Club, and a longtime supporter of Planned Parenthood. Donations in her honor may be sent to Planned Parenthood Northern California Attn: Development Department, 2185 Pacheco Street, Concord, CA 94520 or to the UC Berkeley Foundation (The Cal Fund), University of California, Berkeley, Donor and Gift Services, 1995 University Avenue, Ste 400, Berkeley, CA 94704-1070.





