Joanne Hansen
Resident of Moraga, California
Joanne Hansen, a resident of Moraga, CA. passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 16th after a 4 and 1/2 year battle with cancer. She was 71. Joanne was born to Clyde and Janet Manning of Oakland, Oregon. She grew up in Oakland before moving with her parents to her grandfather's ranch just outside of Oakland.
Joanne graduated from Oakland High School in 1965 and received a BA in Fine Arts at Oregon State University in 1969 where she met her future husband, Steve Hansen, in the marching band. Joanne then received an MA from the University of Oregon and taught Art Education at Porterville Junior College while Steve finished a graduate degree at Stanford. They were married in 1971, moved to Corte Madera, joined the Redwoods Presbyterian Church, and started a life together. Joanne sang in the choir. The couple volunteered at Redwoods as advisors to the high school youth group and commuted to San Francisco on the Golden Gate Transit bus each day to pursue professional careers. Joanne worked for Manning's Cafeteria for a time as a receptionist before accepting a position in the Graphic Arts Department at PG&E.
During this time, Joanne and Steve started a family and welcomed son Tom into the world in 1982 and daughter Christie in 1984. Joanne left PG&E to focus on family but also worked doing CAD (computer aided design) for several civil engineering firms. In moments of free time at home, she loved to draw, paint, and do calligraphy. On vacation, Steve and Joanne enjoyed hiking, camping, and travel.
The family moved to Moraga in 1988 when husband Steve's job at Chevron moved from San Francisco to San Ramon. The couple joined the Moraga Valley Presbyterian Church, and the church became another focus of their lives outside of their professional careers. Joanne served two terms as a deacon with Steve, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, was in the bell choir with Steve, and became a Stephen Minister. She spent many hours writing notes of encouragement to people at church and in the community. Steve and Joanne enjoyed watching musical theater, and over the next 30 years enjoyed dozens of different performances including these favorites:The Lion King, Les Mis, Joseph, Good Golly Miss Molly, and Pirates.
Joanne is survived by her husband Steve, brother Edward, son Tom and his wife Juli, daughter Christie, grandson Cyprus, many wonderful cousins, and cats Figaro and Baily. A service will be held at the Moraga Valley Presbyterian Church on August 10th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her honor to the , The Cancer Support Center (Walnut Creek, CA), Moraga Valley Presbyterian Church, or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019