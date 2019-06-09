|
Joanne Hoffman
Resident of Hayward, CA
Joanne passed away at home, she was 84 years old. She has joined her husband, Harry, of 54 years.
She is survived by her children Mike (Robyn), Mark (Cindy), Matt (Alpana) and Kelly (Chris Dohmann), and eight grandchildren.
Joanne worked as an RN and retired after 39 years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking and above all spending time with her family.
Funeral mass will be held at St. Joachim's Catholic Church, Hayward on Wednesday June 12 at 10:30am.
Published in East Bay Times on June 9, 2019