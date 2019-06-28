Joanne L. Ose

November 12, 1948 ~ May 28, 2019

Resident of Fremont, CA

Joanne Lynn Ose passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 70. Joanne was born in Oakland, but was raised in Walnut Creek during the 50's and 60's. She was a graduate of Del Valle High School class of 1966. Joanne was proud of her Norwegian heritage, but loved her country very much, flying the American Flag with much pride. Joanne always had either one or two kitties. They provided her that unconditional love that only a pet can provide.

During late 1960's, she worked for the Law Firm, Harden, Cook, Fletcher and Hayes in Oakland. One of their clients was the Oakland Raiders and she enjoyed receiving an annual Christmas card from the Raiders for many, many years. After leaving the law firm, she went to work for Pacific Bell in Walnut Creek. She worked with the phone company for over 25 years, retiring from ATT (formerly Pac Bell). Joanne loved sports in her younger years, participating in mini-marathons and tennis tournaments. Joanne also had a green thumb. You could always find her taking care of her garden no matter where she lived. Her beautiful flowers were in bloom almost all year long.

Joanne was predeceased by her loving parents, Bjarne and Eleanor Ose. She is survived by her brothers William (Loretta) Ose, Richard (Leslie) Ose, her sister, Christine (Pedro) Montalvo. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Erik and Sarah Ose, Neil Ose, Jon Ferrier, Jennifer Garling and William Montalvo. She is survived by her Aunt, Bernice Ness and many, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward on July 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. Her ashes will be interred next to her parents at the Chapel of the Chimes Cemetery.





View the online memorial for Joanne L. Ose Published in East Bay Times on June 28, 2019