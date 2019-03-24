Joanne Marie Silva (Eggering)

Jan. 19, 1955 - March 19, 2019

Resident of Union City

Joanne passed away on March 19, 2019 after a long illness with FTD brain disease; she was 64. Joanne is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Richard; her son, Eric Kelly and daughter-in-law Elisa; her step-daughter Shanann Findley (Richard); her grandchildren, Kailey, Devan and Carter; and her sister Donna Revecho. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents William and Marian Eggering; her brothers Michael and Larry; and her sister Carol Palmer.

A rosary will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA on the evening of Thursday, March 28th at 7:00 P.M. and funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29th at 11:00 A.M. at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, the Family wishes that donations would be made to the following organizations in Joanne's memory.

www.brainsupportnetwork.org and/or www.theaftd.org





