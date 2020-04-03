|
|
Joanne Roberts Crossman
Resident of Manteca
Joanne Roberts Crossman, 91, passed away at home from natural causes, with her daughters by her side on March 27, 2020 in Manteca. She was born in 1928 to the late Charles and Beatrice Roberts in Gardner, Maine. Joanne moved to Rutland, Vermont when she started high school and met the love of her life, Glendon Crossman. They were married for 68 years before Glen passed away in 2016. Joanne called Manteca home for the past 4 years but lived for many years in Los Alamos, New Mexico, Livermore, Tracy and Brentwood.
Joanne worked for many years at Granada Pharmacy in Livermore, and then as a telephone operator for many more years at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory before retiring. She was a member of the Altar Guild at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Livermore, and then at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Tracy. She was also an avid golfer and belonged to Tracy Golf and Country Club for many years where she golfed with the 9-hole Happy Hackers.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Maureen (Crossman) Lundbom of Livermore, and Charleen (Crossman) Pederson of Manteca. She also leaves behind her 6 grandchildren, Patrick Lundbom of Dublin, Ca., Kristin (Lundbom) Farlow of Folsom, Stephen Lundbom of Santa Barbara, Jennifer (Lundbom) Barbour of Sparks, NV, Olivia (Pederson) Rio of Manteca, and Vanessa (Pederson) Berkich of Wallace, CA. She was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren whom she adored.
Due to the restrictions for gatherings at this time, there will be no services. She will be buried at the San Joaquin National Cemetery alongside her beloved husband Glendon. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Joanne Roberts Crossman
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2020