JoAnne TatumNov. 6, 1927 - May 27, 2020Resident ofBrentwood, CAJoAnne Finnie Tatum, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully inher sleep on May 27, 2020 in Brentwood, CA. She was 92.Born and raised in Hastings, Michigan, JoAnne Tatum was the daughter of Dr. Raymond andJean Finnie, and sister to Gordon (deceased), Barbara, and Linda.JoAnne attended the University of Kentucky where she met her future husband and love of herlife, Ralph Davis Tatum. She earned her bachelor's degree, and upon graduation, moved toSan Francisco where she worked for Trans World Airlines (TWA).JoAnne and Ralph were married in 1956, and lived in Louisville, KY before moving to the BayArea and settling in Danville in 1970 where they raised their family and lived for 41 years.She worked for several organizations over the years including Chevron, Hamill & McKinneyArchitects, and was a real estate agent for Grubb & Ellis.JoAnne was active member of the Danville community. She was a member of the CommunityPresbyterian Church and served numerous community organizations such as the NationalAlliance on Mental Illness, the Friends of the Danville Public Library, and the PTA.She cherished her family and in the 1990s, conducted extensive research and compiled a bookof genealogy of the entire Finnie family, which has served as a source of interest and inspirationto her children and grandchildren.JoAnne had many passions, especially gardening and knitting (making countless sweaters andblankets for family and friends), and later in life enjoyed traveling the world with Ralph, stayingat elder hostels in the U.S., Italy, Scotland, and other international destinations.JoAnne is survived by her husband, Ralph Tatum; children Juli Ayers, Craig Tatum, and SteveTatum, son-in-law Dave Ayers, daughter-in-law Kelly Tatum; and four granddaughters. Shewas predeceased by a son, Mark Tatum, and grandson, Tyler Maher.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, we are limited to a quiet celebration of life withimmediate family only. Interment will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery,5810 Midway Road, Dixon, California.Remembrances / donations can be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness