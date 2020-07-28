1/1
JoAnne Tatum
1927 - 2020
JoAnne Tatum
Nov. 6, 1927 - May 27, 2020
Resident of
Brentwood, CA
JoAnne Finnie Tatum, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully in
her sleep on May 27, 2020 in Brentwood, CA. She was 92.
Born and raised in Hastings, Michigan, JoAnne Tatum was the daughter of Dr. Raymond and
Jean Finnie, and sister to Gordon (deceased), Barbara, and Linda.
JoAnne attended the University of Kentucky where she met her future husband and love of her
life, Ralph Davis Tatum. She earned her bachelor's degree, and upon graduation, moved to
San Francisco where she worked for Trans World Airlines (TWA).
JoAnne and Ralph were married in 1956, and lived in Louisville, KY before moving to the Bay
Area and settling in Danville in 1970 where they raised their family and lived for 41 years.
She worked for several organizations over the years including Chevron, Hamill & McKinney
Architects, and was a real estate agent for Grubb & Ellis.
JoAnne was active member of the Danville community. She was a member of the Community
Presbyterian Church and served numerous community organizations such as the National
Alliance on Mental Illness, the Friends of the Danville Public Library, and the PTA.
She cherished her family and in the 1990s, conducted extensive research and compiled a book
of genealogy of the entire Finnie family, which has served as a source of interest and inspiration
to her children and grandchildren.
JoAnne had many passions, especially gardening and knitting (making countless sweaters and
blankets for family and friends), and later in life enjoyed traveling the world with Ralph, staying
at elder hostels in the U.S., Italy, Scotland, and other international destinations.
JoAnne is survived by her husband, Ralph Tatum; children Juli Ayers, Craig Tatum, and Steve
Tatum, son-in-law Dave Ayers, daughter-in-law Kelly Tatum; and four granddaughters. She
was predeceased by a son, Mark Tatum, and grandson, Tyler Maher.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, we are limited to a quiet celebration of life with
immediate family only. Interment will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery,
5810 Midway Road, Dixon, California.
Remembrances / donations can be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 25, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
