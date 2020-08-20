Joaquin Domingos AzevedoJan. 29, 1953 ~ Aug. 11, 2020Resident of Martinez, CAJoaquin Domingos Azevedo, 67 left us suddenly on August 11, 2020.Joaquin was born January 29, 1953 in Pico, Azores to Jose and Maria Azevedo. Joaquin was the youngest of three children; his siblings, Jose Azevedo from San Jose and Maria Souza from Canada. They came to the United States in 1967, the day Joaquin turned fourteen. He worked on chicken farms and dairies. Joaquin graduated from Tracy High School. He then spent the next 32 years mastering his trade of drywall taping and building his own family foundation, with the love of his life Sharon Azevedo. They were married for 45 years and raised three children, Bernadette (Joe), Joaquin (Amye), and Maria. Joaquin was blessed with five beautiful grandchildren, Victoria, Domingos, Anamarie, Vincent, and Daphne. He retired at the age of 50 from Basco Drywall and taping and was a proud member of his local Union 741. He also served as Festa President at the Flor do Oakley Club in 1986. He was still an active member where he held multiple positions throughout the years and enjoyed helping as well as friendships that were created. He has always been devoted to the Holy Ghost. Joaquin enjoyed his retirement camping in Bodega Bay or where there was an ocean, cruising the seas, and visiting his home country Pico. Cooking became one of his favorite hobbies, no one could ever duplicate his recipes. He was a proud grandfather and would do whatever he could for his grandchildren without hesitation. Joaquin was a selfless man and would help anyone. This world has lost a legend.