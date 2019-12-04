|
Jodee MacIntosh Short
March 26,1940 - Nov 27, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Jodee MacIntosh Short passed away on Wednesday after battling the effects of two strokes. Jodee was born and raised in Pittsburg, Ca. Graduated from Pittsburg High School then from Sacramento State and taught in the Mt. Diablo School District for thirty-two years.
Jodee is survived by her two children, Scott MacIntosh (Shelly) of Gig Harbor Wa. and Brian MacIntosh of Pleasant Hill, Ca. Jodee remarried in 1997 and is survived by her second husband, Ronald Short, four step children, Ronnette Pueliu (Paulo), Tony Short (Nancy), Chris Short (Connie) and Claude Short (Debbie), fifteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald MacIntosh, who she married in June of 196, her parents Charles and Mary Russell.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11:00am at the Pittsburg Elks Lodge 200 Marina Blvd., Pittsburg, Ca.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019