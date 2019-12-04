East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
For more information about
Jodee Short
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Pittsburg Elks Lodge
200 Marina Blvd.
Pittsburg, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jodee Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jodee MacIntosh Short


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jodee MacIntosh Short Obituary
Jodee MacIntosh Short
March 26,1940 - Nov 27, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Jodee MacIntosh Short passed away on Wednesday after battling the effects of two strokes. Jodee was born and raised in Pittsburg, Ca. Graduated from Pittsburg High School then from Sacramento State and taught in the Mt. Diablo School District for thirty-two years.
Jodee is survived by her two children, Scott MacIntosh (Shelly) of Gig Harbor Wa. and Brian MacIntosh of Pleasant Hill, Ca. Jodee remarried in 1997 and is survived by her second husband, Ronald Short, four step children, Ronnette Pueliu (Paulo), Tony Short (Nancy), Chris Short (Connie) and Claude Short (Debbie), fifteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald MacIntosh, who she married in June of 196, her parents Charles and Mary Russell.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11:00am at the Pittsburg Elks Lodge 200 Marina Blvd., Pittsburg, Ca.


View the online memorial for Jodee MacIntosh Short
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jodee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -