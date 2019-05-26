Jodene Gretchen Krenzer

June 7, 1933 - May 19, 2019

San Ramon

Jodene went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2019 in San Ramon surrounded by her family. She was born in Iowa to proud parents Everett and Adelaide Davis on June 7, 1933. Jodene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend that will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband Donald Lee Krenzer; children Donald Everett Krenzer and his wife Kristin, Susan Eddy and her husband Jeff and Sandra Lundin; 12 grandchildren: 2 great-grandchildren: numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Jodene is preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon, 825 Hartz Way, Danville, CA 94526. A burial service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620.





