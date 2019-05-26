East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley
825 Hartz Way
Danville, CA 94526
(925) 820-2999
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley
825 Hartz Way
Danville, CA 94526
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jodene Krenzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jodene Gretchen Krenzer


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jodene Gretchen Krenzer Obituary
Jodene Gretchen Krenzer
June 7, 1933 - May 19, 2019
San Ramon
Jodene went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2019 in San Ramon surrounded by her family. She was born in Iowa to proud parents Everett and Adelaide Davis on June 7, 1933. Jodene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend that will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband Donald Lee Krenzer; children Donald Everett Krenzer and his wife Kristin, Susan Eddy and her husband Jeff and Sandra Lundin; 12 grandchildren: 2 great-grandchildren: numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Jodene is preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon, 825 Hartz Way, Danville, CA 94526. A burial service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620.


View the online memorial for Jodene Gretchen Krenzer
Published in East Bay Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley
Download Now