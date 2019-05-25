East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dan Scales Funeral Services, Inc.
107 West 8th Street
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925)439-5922
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dan Scales Funeral Services, Inc.
107 West 8th Street
Pittsburg, CA 94565
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Pittsburg, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe A. Burns Jr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe A. Burns Jr. Obituary
Joe A. Burns Jr.
April 8, 1927 - May 21, 2019
Pittsburg, CA
Joe passed away on May 21, 2019 surrounded by his family at the age of 92. Joe grew up in Waco, Texas and was a graduate of A.J. Moore High School and Samuel Huston College. He was Superintendent of Operations at the Naval Weapons Station in Concord, Ca. He is survived by his loving devoted wife Bettye of 67 years; his children Brenda (John), Joseph III, Bettye Louise, Bruce (Andrea) and Belinda; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. He also has four siblings to cherish his memory Frank, Charles, Carl Kelly, and Mentha, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The visitation will be held Friday, May 31, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm with a quiet hour from 6:30 - 7:30 pm at Dan Scales Mortuary in Pittsburg, Ca. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Pittsburg, Ca.


View the online memorial for Joe A. Burns Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now