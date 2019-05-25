Joe A. Burns Jr.

April 8, 1927 - May 21, 2019

Pittsburg, CA

Joe passed away on May 21, 2019 surrounded by his family at the age of 92. Joe grew up in Waco, Texas and was a graduate of A.J. Moore High School and Samuel Huston College. He was Superintendent of Operations at the Naval Weapons Station in Concord, Ca. He is survived by his loving devoted wife Bettye of 67 years; his children Brenda (John), Joseph III, Bettye Louise, Bruce (Andrea) and Belinda; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. He also has four siblings to cherish his memory Frank, Charles, Carl Kelly, and Mentha, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The visitation will be held Friday, May 31, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm with a quiet hour from 6:30 - 7:30 pm at Dan Scales Mortuary in Pittsburg, Ca. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Pittsburg, Ca.





