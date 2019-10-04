|
Joe McFarlan
Resident of Antioch, California
Joe McFarlan, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa, & great grandpa passed away September 28, 2019 at age 92. Joe was a lifelong resident of Antioch & the son of Lone Tree pioneers Joseph & Florinne McFarlan.
Joe was a great husband, father, family man, hunter, fisherman, baseball player, Little League coach, and loved to travel the states. He was a World War II SeaBees veteran serving in Okinawa, loved history, geneology and always had a good story.
Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife Minnie of over 59 years, his son Mike, and his sisters Clarice, Jean, Gladys, and Dorothy. Joe will be dearly missed by his brother Don McFarlan, his children, Pat Biteman (John), Teresa Stone (Wayne), Dennis McFarlan (Ladonna), & Larry McFarlan (Andrea), seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
We love you and miss you Dad. May you rest peacefully. And, until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
A private service and internment will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019