Joe T. BrasilDecember 20, 1935 - April 28, 2020Resident of Union CityJoe T. Brasil was born on December 20, 1935, in Azores, Portugal. Entered into rest on April 28, 2020, in Union City, CA at the age of 84. Preceded by his loving wife of 55 years Maria Angela Brasil; sister Alcina Bettencourt; nephews Orlando Luis and Francisco Luis. Survived by his daughter Elisa Brasil Rosa, son In-law Joe M. Rosa and granddaughter Sophia Brasil Rosa; brothers Felismino Brasil, Nelson Brasil; sisters Oldora Miguel, Odelta Andrade, Flesmina Noronha, Laurinda Avila; and he also leaves many brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews to honor his memory. He worked for Oakland Scavenger Co. and Waste Management as a garbage man for 28 years. He also was a Teamster Local #70 member. He belonged to several Portuguese organizations, Alianca Jorgense, PFSA- Newark, and S.D.E.S Alvarado.Private Service on Friday, May 8, 2020 due to current restrictions there will be a private burial of immediate family only. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.