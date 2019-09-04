|
|
Joel C. Arellano, Sr.
June 2, 1940 - August 23, 2019
Castro Valley
Joel was raised in Russell City, CA and was married to Virginia Arellano for 48 years. Joel worked for 33 years as a Foreman for the Castro Valley Sanitary District. He was a Member of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe of the San Francisco Bay Area. He enjoyed taking care of his home & yard. Joel is survived by his daughters Donna Granzow, Evelyn Drennan, Monica Arellano & Gloria Gomez. Memorial Service at 5:30pm, Thursday, 9/5/19 at Chapel of the Chimes, 32992 Mission Blvd, Hayward. Funeral at 11am, Friday, 9/6/19 at Hayward Apostolic Church, 28436 Harvey Ave.
View the online memorial for Joel C. Arellano, Sr.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019