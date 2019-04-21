Joel Carpenter

1948-2019

Resident of Danville

Joel Carpenter, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on April 3rd with loved ones by his side.

He is survived by his wife Karen, son Jon, daughter Megan (husband Brenden), brother Buz (wife Nancy), and dozens of other nieces and nephews, in-laws, and Nana, his beloved 93 year-old mother-in-law.

Joel was born in Oakland, California in 1948. He graduated from UC Berkeley with a Major in Economics. He worked at Eastman Kodak for 27 years, starting in their San Ramon warehouse part-time during college. He eventually got into sales and management positions requiring moves to Rochester, Atlanta, Charlotte, then back to San Ramon. After retirement from Kodak, Joel went into Real Estate for another 17 years.

Because of his love of people and great disposition, he thrived in sales in both careers.

Throughout his life, he was always active in his community, from coaching his children's sports teams, to volunteering at schools and his involvement in Rotary Club. Joel had a passion for cars, sports, music and traveling, but most of all, family. Joel was best known for his warm heart, welcoming spirit, and constant smile.

Joel's family would like to thank Continuum Hospice for such wonderful care. They are also grateful for all the love and support they continue to receive from family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 11:00am at St. Joan of Arc Parish in San Ramon with a reception to follow at Crow Canyon Country Club.

Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to .





