Joel David Marks - Brown
April 15, 1994 - January 31, 2020
Walnut Creek
Joel David Marks - Brown, 25, of Walnut Creek, California passed away Friday January 31 2020.
Joel was born in London on April 15, 1994 and came to the United States when he was 19 months old. He grew up in Walnut Creek and graduated from The Meher Schools, WCI and Del Amigo High School in Danville.
Joel had a short career as a barista at Peet's Coffee in Lafayette.
Joel is survived by his mother, Sara Marks - Brown, his brother Kai, step mother Anne Chalfant Brown, siblings: Linda (married to Rob), Rick (married to Beth), and Chris (married to Christi); as well as aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and many loving friends and classmates. Joel was preceded in death by his father, Brad Brown, and his brother Kenny Brown.
Memorial Services for Joel will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Live Oak - Lafayette Community Center, 500 St. Mary's Road, Lafayette, CA 94549.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2020