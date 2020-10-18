1/1
Joellen Poynter
1926 - 2020
JoEllen Poynter
Oct. 14, 1926 - Sept. 13, 2020
Former resident of Concord
It is with great sadness to announce that JoEllen has transitioned at the age of 93 to be with her loving husband Lloyd on Sept 13 2020. She passed on to her next journey with all her family by her side. JoEllen will be greatly missed by all her family, and many friends. She will be remembered by her thoroughly living life to its fullness, Cal Berkeley alumni, travel Europe, meeting the pope Pius XII, wonderful sense of humor, beautiful smile, and a devotion to all her family and friends. JoEllen was a loving wife to her wonderful husband Lloyd of 64 years, and mother of her four children. She is survived by devoted children and their spouses, Brian and Michell, Debbie and Rick, Sean and Blanche and Ellena and Phil. JoEllen is proud grandmother to Kendall, Tyler, Casey, Cody, Ryan, Lauren, Hannah, Nick and great grandmother to Brennan, Logan, Teagan, Miles, Holden and recently Elliott. Mom we will miss you, forever in our hearts, and grateful of many great memories as a loving mother.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
