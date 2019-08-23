|
Joesph Reedy
Dec. 3, 1948-July 22, 2019
San Jose
Joseph D. Reedy passed away July 22 from skin cancer ("I probably should have seen a doctor three years earlier"). Other last words included: "I've had a good life, so if this is it, I am okay." Joe was born in San Francisco to
Joseph and Julia Reedy. He moved with his family to San Jose as a toddler, when our father was transferred with the Hibernia Bank branch opening on W. Santa Clara Street in 1951.
Joe's 'good life' included growing up with many friends who sprouted from the baby boom of the late 40's and 1950's. He attended St Martin of Tours Elementary and Abraham Lincoln High School, where he was a proud member of the Class of 1967.
Joe explored the Far East with the Navy on the USS Paricutin during the Vietnam War. Following return to San Jose, he was employed by Memorex and then the Alameda County Health Department, where he operated a mobile health van treating the homeless populations. His gentle spirit was appreciated by all he served.
Joe enjoyed collecting vehicles and belonged to the Studebaker Drivers' Club and the Outcasts, attending car shows throughout the Bay Area and California.
Joe is survived by siblings Elizabeth Hamann of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Philip (Judy) Reedy of Redding and Christine Willams (Bob) of Redding and a large contingent of neices, nedphews and cousins.
Joe's family is grateful to Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara and the team of doctors and nurses who displayed tremendous compassion and skill treating his illness. This was Medicene at it's best, from the very first office visit to his last days in the medical center. Also, a 'hats off' to the staff and volunteers at Kaiser's JW House. Their support and kindness was a gift. Please contact [email protected] for information about a gathering to celebrate Joe in the near future.
