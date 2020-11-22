John A Bassett
1939 - 2020
Resident of San Ramon
On April 18, 2020, John Arthur Bassett passed away. He was 80 years old.
John is survived by his loving wife Carol, sons Matthew, David (Amy), Jeffery (Sue) and their families, his sister Marijane (Marlin) and numerous cousins.
John was a retired Electrical Engineer and a devoted member of Danville Congregational Church who left a legacy of faithful service and dedication helping maintain the Church campus as a member of the Building and Grounds Commission. He will also be missed by Scout Troop 1994 and as a volunteer for East Bay Sea Serpents summer games.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, friend and child of God.
Due to COVID-19, an in person memorial at Danville Congregational Church will be held at a later date.
If desired, please donate to The John Bassett Memorial Fund at Danville Congregational Church in his memory. Funds will be used for his favorite Building and Grounds projects (Danvillechurch.org
) or mail to the Church at 989 San Ramon Valley Blvd., Danville, CA 94526. View the online memorial for John A Bassett