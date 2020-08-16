John A. Grippi1940 - 2020Resident of Alamo, CAJohn Grippi, devoted husband and father, commercial developer, businessman, and retired U.S. Coast Guard Captain, passed away July 26. He was 80 years old. John died at his Alamo home, surrounded by his family.John was born in Napa, CA, in 1940, to Helena and John Grippi. He grew up alongside his younger sister, Janice. John loved nature and enjoyed a memorable childhood of hiking, climbing, and exploring the vast outdoors around Mt. George and the Napa River. John attended Mt. George Elementary School and Napa High School, where he played drums in the marching band. John maintained friendships going back to elementary school and loved reconnecting with those friends over the years at the high school reunions.The Grippis owned a service station on Silverado Trail, where John spent many hours helping out pumping gas as a teenager. The historic station still stands there today, recognized as a well-known landmark.John gained a Jesuit education, graduating from the University of Santa Clara in 1962 with a BSC Degree with a major in economics. John was a member of the Student Senate and was elected Student Body Vice President during his senior year at Santa Clara. He campaigned by handing out packets of gum labeled: "Stick with Grippi."His former classmates fondly remembered John."John's assets to his class at Santa Clara were his compassion and kindness," said classmate Bill Kruse. "He was a perfect example of unconditional friendship."A family manJohn met his future wife, Joyce in 1964 when she was working at the University of California Press in Berkeley. They were married in December 1965 in Pennsylvania where Joyce's parents lived. Returning to California, they first settled in Oakland where they welcomed Noel, their first child, a year later. They bought their first home in Lafayette, California where they welcomed two more children, Johnny and Tammy. With his family growing, John started looking for a new home and they then moved to Alamo where they welcomed their fourth child, Lark.John, a lifelong Californian, approached everything with boundless energy and optimism. John never liked to sit still. If he wasn't occupied with his office and commercial warehouses, he could be found in his vegetable garden, cultivating an abundance of tomatoes, cucumbers, and squash.John loved barbecuing and spending time with his family, including his wife, Joyce, children, and grandchildren at fun-filled events centered around the swimming pool of their Alamo home and on the beaches of Maui.Always a man of faith, John regularly attended Mass at St. Isidore Church in Danville. He loved God and shared his faith with his family.Career accomplishmentsWhile in college, John worked during the summers at Basalt Rock Co. in Napa.After graduation, John completed a stint of active duty in the United States Coast Guard and then joined the Coast Guard Reserves. He then returned to work at Basalt Rock Co. as a sales representative to architects throughout San Francisco. This job enabled John to find his way anywhere in San Francisco for the rest of his life. John's next job was at Port Costa Products, in Port Costa, California, where he served as production manager for eight years.In 1974, John joined Diamond Services, a building maintenance service and supply company based in Emeryville. He stayed at Diamond for decades, becoming Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.In 1987, John and business partner, Don Grupalo, launched a partnership to develop and operate commercial properties in Vacaville, CA. John was one of the controlling shareholders for these various entities.From the beginning of the commercial development enterprise, John served as the chief financial officer and was responsible for finance, accounting, and administration.In addition to his successful business career, John served 26 years in the Coast Guard Reserves, attaining the rank of Captain and retiring in 1989. During his Coast Guard career, John was selected three times as a commanding officer and twice as a group commander.John was awarded the Coast Guard Achievement Medal for outstanding performance of duty on two occasions.Before retiring from the Coast Guard, John was the Reserve Group Commander, San Francisco Bay, the largest Coast Guard reserve group in the United States. He had operational and administrative control over nine Coast Guard units spread over a 200-mile geographic area in Northern California.John volunteered his time for six years as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Goodwill Industries -- East Bay Area. He also served on the Board of Directors of Volunteers of America, San Francisco Bay Area, acting as property manager for the organization.John joined the Board of Directors of Holy Names High School, a diverse private women's high school in the San Francisco Bay Area.John also served two terms on the Board of Directors of Wailea Point, Maui, where he and his wife Joyce, owned a condo and spent several months each year.John and Joyce enjoyed traveling in Europe and visited the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and attended the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany.John's love of the outdoors continued throughout the rest of his life as he took many camping and hiking trips with his son, Johnny, in Tahoe, Montana, and the Grand Canyon.John and Joyce celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2015.John is survived by his wife of 54 years: Joyce; his four children: Noel, Johnny, Tamara, and Lark; his eight grandchildren: Alyssa, Brandon, Kyra, Elizabeth, Devin, Sadie, Nolan, and Hazel; and his sister, Janice Fincannon.The family plans to hold a celebration of life for John at a future date.Donations in John's honor can be made to the American Brain Foundation.