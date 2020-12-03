John Alvin KelleySeptember 20, 1933 - November 29, 2020Resident of Antioch, CAJohn was the only child of John and Margaret Kelley of Antioch, CA. John was born in Philadelphia, PA. The Kelley's later moved to California when John was seven months old. He was a 1952 graduate from Antioch High School. John served his country in the Navy C-Bees in Guam, Kwajalein, and Adak, Alaska.On May 14, 1955, he married Betty B. Wilhelm of Kingwood, WV. John and Betty had three children, Margaret Kromer (Mike), Maxine Castleman (Steve), and John Kelley; six grandchildren, Maureen Ramirez, Sarah Kromer, Michael Kromer, Nicole Castleman, Natalie Castleman, John Kelley, and six great grandchildren.John worked at various jobs such as Truck Division in Oakland, DuPont in Antioch, Mt. Diablo Fire Dept., Consolidated Fire Dept., and Riverview Fire Dept. He retired as Battalion Chief in 1982.John had many hobbies - enjoying motorcycle races, hunting, fishing, hiking in the desert, camping, metal detecting, and was a Jack of all trades.Graveside service will be held on December 4, 2020 at 11am at Oak View Memorial Park, 2500 E 18th St, Antioch, CA. Any donation can be made to the Children's Hospital of Oakland, California.