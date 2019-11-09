East Bay Times Obituaries
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
John Anthony Benson


1946 - 2019
John Anthony Benson Obituary
John Anthony Benson
March 29, 1946 - October 22, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
John was born in Hawthorne, CA to Jack and Alice Benson. He was the youngest of three sisters; Antonet, Annet, and Anna. Husband to Cheryl for 50 years. Father of two daughters; Sydne and Jordon. Grandpapa to three grandchildren; Holland, Brooklyn and Tyson. A talented and respected Commercial photographer. And, a dear friend to many!
He was in the Marine Reserves. Married Cheryl in 1968. They traveled 19 countries in Europe and crossed country on a motorcycle twice before opening the Hungry Hunter in Pleasanton in 1974. He started is own commercial photography business in 1978.
He had an amazing sense of humor, was kind hearted, genuine, charismatic, handsome, generous, loving, smart, athletic, funny, talented, and strong. He was everything good in this world.
He took care of his ladies through and through and adored his grandchildren like crazy.
He lived life to the fullest and was a fighter to the very end!


View the online memorial for John Anthony Benson
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019
