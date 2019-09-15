|
|
John Arcidiacono
June 24, 1923 - Sept 12, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
John Anthony Arcidiacono passed away peacefully on Thursday morning. He served in the Navy in WWII returning safely home to Pittsburg. He went to work at Lanzafame Furniture and later US Steel. He loved sharing entertaining historic stories and fishing with his grandchildren. John was a lifelong member of the Young Men's Institute, the Italian American Club, US Steel Worker's Union #1440 and a parishioner and usher of Church of the Good Shepherd.
John is survived by his four children: Michele (Michael) Krup, Greg (Kim) Arcidiacono, Michael (Carol) Arcidiacono and John (Luane) Arcidiacono. John was a loving and proud grandfather to his fourteen grandchildren: Marie (Shane), Denise (Aaron), Lisa (Javier), Nicole (Johannes), Alexis, Michael Thomas, Nikki, Michael, John and Gianna. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Angelina Lola Arcidiacono.
Funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Committal services with military honors following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Peter Martyr School 425 W. 4th St., Pittsburg.
View the online memorial for John Arcidiacono
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019