East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Liturgy
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Committal
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Antioch, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Arcidiacono
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Arcidiacono


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Arcidiacono Obituary
John Arcidiacono
June 24, 1923 - Sept 12, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
John Anthony Arcidiacono passed away peacefully on Thursday morning. He served in the Navy in WWII returning safely home to Pittsburg. He went to work at Lanzafame Furniture and later US Steel. He loved sharing entertaining historic stories and fishing with his grandchildren. John was a lifelong member of the Young Men's Institute, the Italian American Club, US Steel Worker's Union #1440 and a parishioner and usher of Church of the Good Shepherd.
John is survived by his four children: Michele (Michael) Krup, Greg (Kim) Arcidiacono, Michael (Carol) Arcidiacono and John (Luane) Arcidiacono. John was a loving and proud grandfather to his fourteen grandchildren: Marie (Shane), Denise (Aaron), Lisa (Javier), Nicole (Johannes), Alexis, Michael Thomas, Nikki, Michael, John and Gianna. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Angelina Lola Arcidiacono.
Funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Committal services with military honors following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Peter Martyr School 425 W. 4th St., Pittsburg.


View the online memorial for John Arcidiacono
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now