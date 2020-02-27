|
John Avery Peterson
Resident of Walnut Creek
Loving father and husband John Avery Peterson passed away surrounded by his family on February 14, 2020, at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, just three weeks shy of his 84th birthday. John led a long and fascinating life. He was born on March 11, 1936, in Ottawa, Canada, and spent his childhood in Boise, Idaho; London, England; and Washington, D.C. He earned a degree in civil engineering at the University of Sydney, Australia, and served as a Lieutenant in the United States Coast Guard in Los Angeles. He went on to travel the world through his work with engineering firms including Bechtel and Woodward Clyde Consultants.
A lover of strategy and wordplay, he was an enthusiastic golfer, gardener, San Francisco 49ers fan and producer of puns. He was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Orinda and was a member of SIRS in Walnut Creek.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ellen Peterson of Walnut Creek, CA, and daughters Laura Peterson of Washington, DC, and Julia Sutton of Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph Peterson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 4, at St. Stephens Church in Orinda, CA at 2 p.m.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2020