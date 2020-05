John BargasOct. 11, 1938 - April 25, 2020Roseville, CAJOHN WAS BORN 10.11.1938 IN FERRIDAY, LA TO BEULAH ESTELLE BARGAS AND JOHN RAYMOND BARGAS SR. JOHN WENT TO UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA WHERE HE MET AND MARRIED HIS 1ST WIFE MARY FRANCES OUKROP OF KILLDEER, ND. THEY MOVED TO OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA IN 1960. JOHN STARTED HIS CAREER WITH THE GOVERNMENT IN THE 60'S AT THE CONCORD NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SO JOHN AND MARY FRANCES MOVED WITH THEIR INFANT DAUGHTER TO CONCORD, CA. THEY HAD THREE DAUGHTERS TOGETHER, KATHY WHITEHOUSE OF PENDLETON, SC JUDY AIKEN OF BRENTWOOD, CA SARA O'NEIL OF GLENDALE, WI JOHN AND MARY FRANCES DIVORCED, JOHN MOVED TO CASTRO VALLEY AND WENT TO WORK AT THE OAKLAND ARMY BASE. HE MET AND MARRIED FOR THE SECOND TIME. MARY STINSON OF CASTRO VALLEY. THEY MOVED TO THE AUBURN/ SACRAMENTO AREA WHERE JOHN TOOK A JOB AT MCCLELLAN AFB. THEY HAD A SON - MATHIEU BARGAS (CURRENTLY OF SAN DIEGO, CA) JOHN AND MARY EVENTUALLY DIVORCED TOO, AND JOHN RAISED MATHIEU ON HIS OWN, UNTIL HE MET HIS CURRENT WIFE KIM (SCHWAB) BARGAS OF SACRAMENTO, CA. KIM HAD TWO SONS FROM A PREVIOUS MARRIAGE, ZACHARY AND ALEX. TOGETHER, THEY FINISHED RAISING THEIR THREE BOYS IN ROSEVILLE, CA WHICH IS WHERE JOHN RESIDED AT THE TIME OF HIS PASSING ON 4.25.20. JOHN LOVED MOTORCYCLES, BOATING ON THE DELTA, PLAYING GUITAR, AND WAS ACTIVE IN THE CATHOLIC CHURCH. HE ALSO ENJOYED TRAVEL IN HIS EARLIER YEARS. JOHN IS SURVIVED BY ALL OF HIS CHILDREN AND HIS WIFE KIM BARGAS.No service will be held at this time.