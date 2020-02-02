Home

John "Jack" Bessolo

John "Jack" Bessolo In Memoriam
John "Jack" Bessolo
June 11, 1938 - Jan. 14, 2020
John, a resident of Rodeo & Chico, passed away peacefully, surrounded in his final days with his loving family and friends. John had a great love of building and was an avid outdoorsman. John started his 60-year career in construction right out of high school, and he successfully built and renovated a number of projects in both Rodeo and Chico. His love of hunting and the outdoors took him to many parts of the world.
John is preceded in death by his wife Diane and is survived by his three sons Johnny, Darrin and Jim, and many loving grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend a mass on Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Church in Rodeo.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
