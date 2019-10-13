|
|
John "Jack" Bolger
July 14, 1924 - Sept 14, 2019
Orinda
Jack G. (Jack) Bolger, Jr., 95, of Orinda, California, passed away surrounded by his family on September 14th 2019.
Jack was born to John and Jesse (née Mandell) Bolger in El Paso, Texas on July 14th, 1924. Along with his sister, Jean and brother, Daniel he moved with his parents first to Salinas, California and then to Eureka, California, where he graduated from High School. When a temporary medical condition kept him from enlistment during WWII, he joined the Merchant Marine and spent the war years in the South Pacific. After the war, he completed his college education in Mechanical Engineering at Humboldt State and the University of California at Berkeley. He married his wife Jane Feigert Bolger in 1952, and had three daughters, Amy, Ann and Sally.
Jack was a highly inventive engineer, with multiple patents in his name. He founded Inductran Corporation, an engineering firm focused on developing electromagnetic coupling technology to power personal electric vehicles, public transportation and industrial equipment. His diligent efforts to introduce this environmentally sound, energy efficient alternative to internal combustion were resisted by oil and automotive interests, but the technology was successfully implemented at the Disney parks and in large manufacturing plants. He continued to develop innovative concepts to improve transportation throughout his career.
Much to the delight of his wife and daughters, Jack's irrepressible inventiveness expanded into many areas, including school lunches, Sunday breakfasts and Halloween costumes. His quiet humor and kindness for others touched everything that he did.
Jack is survived by his wife, Jane, his daughters Ann and Sally Bolger of Sebastopol, California, and his granddaughter Aly Kenner of Rio Vista, California.
TraditionCare Mortuary
www.traditioncare.com
View the online memorial for John "Jack" Bolger
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019