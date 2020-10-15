John Brosnan
December 22, 1934 - September 30, 2020
Resident of San Lorenzo, CA
John Cornelius Brosnan (aka Coach Brosnan), age 85, died peacefully at home in San Lorenzo on September 30, 2020 after a short illness. His 3 daughters and his favorite caregiver, Ngozi Eze were by his side.
Born in Oakland California to John and Lea (Panconi) Brosnan, John grew up in San Leandro attending St Leander school and then St Elizabeth HS in Oakland CA. There he met and fell in love with his wife Maureen. Upon graduation he joined the army and was stationed at the DMZ in South Korea. After his military service ended, he attended San Francisco State University on the GI bill where he played on the 1960 conference championship baseball team. He graduated with an MA in Physical Education and began teaching physical education (including driver training) at Castro Valley High School in 1962. It became his second home; he practically lived there until he retired in 1994.
John coached varsity football for his entire teaching career; it was his favorite thing to do. His grandfather told him "you can't make a living playing football" and that was all the motivation a stubborn kid needed. He served as the Trojans' Athletic Director for much of his career and he also coached some baseball and golf.
He was predeceased in June 2019 by Maureen, his loving wife of 62 years who attended every CVHS game he coached. She was his biggest fan. No one spent more time in the bleachers at Castro Valley H.S. than her!
John was also predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Emma and Jorge Orozco, and sister- and brothers-in-law Claire Noonan, James Smith and Dan Lydon.
He leaves behind his brother Patrick (who worked the chain gang on the sidelines at every game) and sister-in-law Patricia Brosnan, and sisters- and brothers-in-law Rosemarie and John Smith, James Noonan and Patricia Lydon, and his lifelong best friend, Tom Davis.
He also leaves his 3 wonderful daughters (who also attended almost every game and later brought grandchildren) and their spouses: Susan & Tom Gannon, Maureen (Mo) Brosnan and Kathleen & Richard Wood. He was a funny and loving "Papa" to 5 grandchildren James Casarotti, Carrie Mendez (Manny), Kelsey Wood, Michaela Wood and Erica Alexander Brosnan, and 3 great-grandchildren, Hailey Aquino Casarotti, John Casarotti and Isabelle Mendez.
He also leaves his many fantastic cousins, nieces and nephews, many of whom attended plenty of CVHS football games themselves, as well as a great number of life-long friends and fellow coaches. And, his former football players, many of whom became friends for life.
There is so much more to say about him as he had many interests, such as reading and gardening and making beautiful stained glass lamps and windows, but he truly enjoyed coaching high school football with a bunch of boys and turning out men of good character who learned the valuable life lessons that playing football imparts. Guys all over Castro Valley and beyond still talk about their experiences with love and laughs.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:30am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 500 Fairview Ave. Brentwood CA. 100 people are allowed inside and there are 2 large outdoor courtyards where mass is broadcast (bring a chair). Masks and Social Distancing required. Mass will also be livestreamed www.ihmbrentwood.com
